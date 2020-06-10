Wayne D. Akerman
Born: February 26, 1934; Freeport
Died: June 7, 2020; Peoria
GERMANTOWN HILLS – Wayne D. Akerman, 86, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 4:50 am on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on February 26, 1934 in Freeport, IL to Anthony G. and Alice (Kneiss) Akerman. He married Janet K. Koehler on August 30, 1958 in Dixon, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Janet of Germantown Hills; children, Greg Akerman of East Peoria, Laura (Brian) Coates of Boulder, CO, and Janice (Michael) Durham of Peoria; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paul Akerman of Rock Falls, IL and Max (Jane) Akerman of Wheaton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired as a service representative for Komatsu in Peoria. Wayne enjoyed woodworking, baking, and quilting. His family was very important to him and he stayed in close, constant contact with his children and grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial of ashes will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 10, 2020.