ROCK FALLS – Wayne Donald Spencer, 68 of Rock Falls, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side on May 13, 2020.



Wayne was born on November 21, 1951 in Sterling, the son of Wayne Arthur and Joan (McCleary) Spencer and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Falls High School and attended Sauk Valley Community College. He married Carolyn Partridge on October 23, 1970. Wayne was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire as a General Foreman and Chief Inspector, retiring after 30 years in 2001. Wayne loved boating and living on the Rock River and the great outdoors. He was a man of many talents, including being a skilled carpenter and music. He enjoyed spending time in his work shop, playing his guitars, watching auto racing especially NASCAR and vacationing with his family. His favorite vacation was a trip to Cape Cod. Wayne especially loved his precious "lady bugs" Kate and Ellie. In April 1997, Wayne underwent a successful kidney transplant at the UW at Madison. He was brave, strong and stoic through both his journeys and with his most recent battle with ALS.



Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Carolyn; beloved daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Preston of Sterling and loving granddaughters Kate and Ellie Preston; his siblings, Kristan (Dennis) Swigart of Rushville, NE, Karen (Larry) Sprankle of Hillsboro, IL, Mark Spencer of Sterling, Kayla (John) Sutton of Rock Falls, Art (Sheena) Spencer of Rock Falls; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Corey and Jamie Spencer.



A private family service will take place on Saturday May 16, 2020 at the First Congregational Church – UCC in Rock Falls. Burial will conclude at Coloma Township Cemetery. A celebration of Wayne?s life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.



Memorials may be made in his memory to ALS Foundation.





