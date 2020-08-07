1/1
Wayne Dwight Mount
Wayne Dwight Mount

Born: December 8, 1928

Died: August 3, 2020

OZARK, Mo. – Wayne Dwight Mount, age 91, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away August 3, 2020.

He was born December 8, 1928 in Polo, the son of Oscar and Vera (Gilbert) Mount.

Wayne served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at National Manufacturing Company in Sterling for 45 years. Wayne was a member of Riverside Church of Christ in Ozark.

Survivors include his daughter, Vonda Miller of Sterling; his son, Larry Mount and wife Teresa of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Rachel Miller of Shawano, Wisconsin, Brandon Miller of Sterling, Jesse Mount of Chicago, Justin Mount of St. Louis, Jeremy Mount of Austin, Texas, Justin Bennett and wife Sharon of St. Louis and Trista Tapia and husband Gabe of Rock Falls; stepgrandchildren, Dane'le Locklear and husband Willy of Springfield, Missouri, Joshua Harris of Chicago, and Shanna Palmer of Sterling; and several great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gene Mount; three brothers, Elwin, Paul and Vernon; and his sister, Edna Schultz, as well as an infant sister.

A family graveside service for Wayne will be held at Fairmount Cemetery, Polo.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Church of Christ, 301 East Highview Drive, Ozark, MO 65721.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 7, 2020.
