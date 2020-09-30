Wayne J. Gyger
Born: December 20, 1933; Ottawa
Died: September 23, 2020; Dixon
OREGON – Wayne Joseph Gyger, 86, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL. He owned and operated Gyger & Sons Marine Repair for more than 15 years prior to his retirement.
Wayne was born December 20, 1933, in Ottawa, IL, the son of Wayne and Agnes (Mahoney) Gyger. He married Marilyn Kiner on June 25, 1955, in Ottawa IL. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2011 in Dixon. Wayne served in the United States Coast Guard. He enjoyed motor coach traveling, boating, and being involved in his children's activities.
Wayne is survived by his three children, Kay (Ken) Cardenas of Orlando, FL; Keith (Jennifer) Gyger of Decatur, TX, Kristopher Gyger of Oregon, IL; and five great-grandchildren, Rochelle Snider, William James, Zachary James, Steven Dickens, Gregory Dickens.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin Gyger; and one granddaughter, Andrea Anderson.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m.on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, with the Pastor Zach Mapes, officiating from First Christian Church in Sterling, IL. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
