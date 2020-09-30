1/1
Wayne J. Gyger
Wayne J. Gyger

Born: December 20, 1933; Ottawa

Died: September 23, 2020; Dixon

OREGON – Wayne Joseph Gyger, 86, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL. He owned and operated Gyger & Sons Marine Repair for more than 15 years prior to his retirement.

Wayne was born December 20, 1933, in Ottawa, IL, the son of Wayne and Agnes (Mahoney) Gyger. He married Marilyn Kiner on June 25, 1955, in Ottawa IL. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2011 in Dixon. Wayne served in the United States Coast Guard. He enjoyed motor coach traveling, boating, and being involved in his children's activities.

Wayne is survived by his three children, Kay (Ken) Cardenas of Orlando, FL; Keith (Jennifer) Gyger of Decatur, TX, Kristopher Gyger of Oregon, IL; and five great-grandchildren, Rochelle Snider, William James, Zachary James, Steven Dickens, Gregory Dickens.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin Gyger; and one granddaughter, Andrea Anderson.

The memorial service will be at 2 p.m.on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, with the Pastor Zach Mapes, officiating from First Christian Church in Sterling, IL. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
