Wendell J. Cook
Born: November 28, 1934; Walnut
Died: July 2, 2020; Poland, Indiana.
POLAND, Indiana – Wendell J. Cook, age 86, formerly of the area, died July 2, 2020 in Poland, Indiana.
He was born Nov. 28, 1934 in Walnut, the son of Harold and Marie (Hermes) Cook. He had been a machinist at Micro Gear in Prophetstown prior to his retirement. Wendell was also a musician and played with several local musicians and bands. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Wendell loved to hunt and fish, and was a member of the gun club in Morrison.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Taylor; his parents, Harold and Marie; stepfather. Earl Harney; and brother, Harold Wayne Cook.
Wendell is survived by his daughter, Dawn Cook of Poland, IN; his son, Darlow Cook of Sterling; four grandchildren; his sister, Charlotte (Russ) Spratt, and his brother Lauren (Susan) Cook, both of Dixon; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, with a scripture service at 3 p.m. Burial of Wendell's and his brother Harold Wayne's cremains will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sterling. Face coverings are required at services.
.