Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Allen-Grennan Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Bellars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley E. Bellars

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley E. Bellars Obituary
Wesley E. Bellars

Born: Aug. 6, 1924; Sterling

Died: April 2, 2020; Polo

STERLING – Wesley E. Bellars, 95, of Sterling, died Thursday. April 2, 2020 at Polo Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 6, 1924, in Sterling, the son of Albert and Lulabelle (Adams) Bellars and served in the US Army-Air Force during World War II. He married Edith Webb on November 8, 1947. She died February 1, 2001. Wesley had been employed as a brick mason at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co in Sterling before retiring. He was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Rock Falls.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen (Michael) Hughes of Sterling; four grandchildren, Amber Eade (Justin Siebert), Melissa (Benton) Thierolf, Matthew (Madison) Hughes and Alexander Hughes; his sister, June Alber of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Russell Bellars, Marilyn Segura, Joyce Fortney, Carol Jean Westbo and Ellen Bellars.

A memorial service with military burial rites will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place with arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -