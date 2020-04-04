|
|
Wesley E. Bellars
Born: Aug. 6, 1924; Sterling
Died: April 2, 2020; Polo
STERLING – Wesley E. Bellars, 95, of Sterling, died Thursday. April 2, 2020 at Polo Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 6, 1924, in Sterling, the son of Albert and Lulabelle (Adams) Bellars and served in the US Army-Air Force during World War II. He married Edith Webb on November 8, 1947. She died February 1, 2001. Wesley had been employed as a brick mason at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co in Sterling before retiring. He was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Rock Falls.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen (Michael) Hughes of Sterling; four grandchildren, Amber Eade (Justin Siebert), Melissa (Benton) Thierolf, Matthew (Madison) Hughes and Alexander Hughes; his sister, June Alber of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Russell Bellars, Marilyn Segura, Joyce Fortney, Carol Jean Westbo and Ellen Bellars.
A memorial service with military burial rites will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place with arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.