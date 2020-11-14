1/1
Wesley R. Lynch
1944 - 2020
Wesley R. Lynch

Born: March 26, 1944; Fredonia, Kentucky

Died: November 10, 2020; Dixon

AMBOY – Wesley Ray Lynch, age 76 of Amboy, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Wesley was born on March 26, 1944 in Fredonia, KY, the son of James and Nellie (Frailix) Lynch. He married Nancy Ellen Sutton on October 9, 1965 in Marion, KY. Wesley was an ironworker at Page Engineering for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, building and creating ornamental railings.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nancy; one daughter, Andrea Lynch of Amboy; one grandson, Bill Cronch, Jr.; and several siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in infancy.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
All my love and prayer go out to the Lynch family. Nancy I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a fantastic man. My heart is broken. I hope you know how much he meant to all of us!
Love to you all.
Beth LPN
Beth Speier
Friend
