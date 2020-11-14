Wesley R. Lynch
Born: March 26, 1944; Fredonia, Kentucky
Died: November 10, 2020; Dixon
AMBOY – Wesley Ray Lynch, age 76 of Amboy, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.
Wesley was born on March 26, 1944 in Fredonia, KY, the son of James and Nellie (Frailix) Lynch. He married Nancy Ellen Sutton on October 9, 1965 in Marion, KY. Wesley was an ironworker at Page Engineering for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, building and creating ornamental railings.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nancy; one daughter, Andrea Lynch of Amboy; one grandson, Bill Cronch, Jr.; and several siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in infancy.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services.
