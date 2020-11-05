1/1
Wilbur L. Ransom
Wilbur L. Ransom

Born: February 2, 1929; Dixon

Died: November 2, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Wilbur L. Ransom, 91, of Dixon, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Dixon, IL. He was a longtime farmer in the Dixon area.

Wilbur was born February 2, 1929, in Dixon, IL, the son of Roy and Edna (Fiscel) Ransom. He married Shirley Ransom on May 26, 1955, in Dixon, IL. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2007. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Dixon.

Wilbur is survived by three siblings, Glenn (Ruth) Ransom of CO, Kenneth Ransom of MS, and Beverly Beaman of LA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dorothy Hughes and Frances Hallquist.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Memorials may be directed to www.jw.org.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
