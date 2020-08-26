1/1
Wilhelm "Willi" Gasner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilhelm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilhelm 'Willi' Gassner

Born: July 17, 1930; Sereth Romania

Died: August 23, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Wilhelm "Willi" Gassner, 90, formerly of Dixon, died peacefully on Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Liberty Village in Princeton.

To honor our dad's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group, Inc.

Wilhelm was born on July 17, 1930 in Sereth, Romania to Eugen Gassner and Rosalie Matejczuk. During WWII after his mother's death, the family fled Romania to Germany, where they settled in Grafenwöhr. In 1959, Willi immigrated to the United States on the M.S. Berlin, arriving in New York, and eventually settling in Dixon. He married Friderun Maier on November 15, 1959 at St Paul Lutheran Church in Nachusa. Willi worked briefly at Raynor Garage Doors in Dixon, then worked at and retired from Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling. He had a lifelong passion for gardening, enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and dominoes. Willi was a member of First Baptist Church in Dixon, where he felt a unique connection to Pastor Bunyun Cocar who was also Romanian.

Willi is preceded in death by his wife, Friderun; brothers, Oskar and Heinz; sisters, Stefanie and Erna; and his longtime partner, Charlotte Brainerd.

Survivors include a sister, Herta Moran of Junction City, KS; son, Heinz (Monica Nedza) Gassner of Peru; daughter, Ursula Gassner of Dixon; and son, Günther (Genny) Gassner of Sterling. He is also survived by grandsons, Josh (Teri Zies) Gassner of Beloit, WI, and Roman Gassner of DeKalb; great-granddaughter, Leona Gassner; step-great-granddaughter, Aliana Gallentine; stepgrandchildren, Reneé Rodriguez and Randy (Amy) Rodriguez, and six step-great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved