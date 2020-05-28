William A. 'Wild Bill' Schmidt



Born: October 7, 1954; Dixon



Died: May 25, 2020; Oregon



OREGON – William A. "Wild Bill" Schmidt, 65, of Oregon died Monday, May 25, 2020 in his home following a sudden illness.



He was born October 7, 1954 in Dixon, the son of Glenn M. and Grace W. (Sibigtroth) Schmidt. He was married to Jody Johnson August 26, 1986 in Monroe, Wis. Bill was a 1972 graduate of Dixon High School where he was FFA President and Sentinel and received his FFA State Farmer Degree. He farmed his home farm and was a retired rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Oregon. Bill loved his family, farming, tractor pulls, John Deere & Minneapolis Moline tractors and telling farming stories.



He is survived by his wife, Jody Schmidt of Oregon; daughter, Katie (Steve) Early of Oregon; and "sons," Richard Edlund of Oregon and Travis Cook of Chana.



He was predeceased by his parents.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store