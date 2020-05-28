William A. "Wild Bill" Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. 'Wild Bill' Schmidt

Born: October 7, 1954; Dixon

Died: May 25, 2020; Oregon

OREGON – William A. "Wild Bill" Schmidt, 65, of Oregon died Monday, May 25, 2020 in his home following a sudden illness.

He was born October 7, 1954 in Dixon, the son of Glenn M. and Grace W. (Sibigtroth) Schmidt. He was married to Jody Johnson August 26, 1986 in Monroe, Wis. Bill was a 1972 graduate of Dixon High School where he was FFA President and Sentinel and received his FFA State Farmer Degree. He farmed his home farm and was a retired rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Oregon. Bill loved his family, farming, tractor pulls, John Deere & Minneapolis Moline tractors and telling farming stories.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Schmidt of Oregon; daughter, Katie (Steve) Early of Oregon; and "sons," Richard Edlund of Oregon and Travis Cook of Chana.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved