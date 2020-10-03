William 'Willie' B. Jackson
Born: May 24, 1960; Chicago
Died: September 25, 2020; Rockford
DIXON – William "Willie" Bernard Jackson, 60, of Dixon, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He worked for Dixon Direct and Northridge Real Estate for 8 years prior to his passing.
Willie was born May 24, 1960, in Chicago, IL, the son of Willie and Valeria (Robinson) Jackson Sr. He married Donna Jackson on July 16, 1993, in Whiteside County. He was a member of The Worship Center in Dixon. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
William is survived by his wife, Donna Jackson of Dixon; father, Willie Jackson, Sr. of MN; two daughters, Valeria Black of Sterling, IL, and Tanoka Freeman of Chicago, IL; two sons, Jamal Chattic of Sterling, IL, and Jerall Chattic of Rock Falls, IL; brother, Steve Jackson of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Bridget Honey, Valery Taylor both of Chicago; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his mother, Valeria Jackson; and brother, Willie Jackson, Jr.
Mask and social distancing requirements will be followed. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, followed by a private funeral service with Rev. Michael Cole and Rev. Gary Sorrells co-officiating. Cremation rites will follow the services.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com