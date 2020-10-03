1/1
William B. "Willie" Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William 'Willie' B. Jackson

Born: May 24, 1960; Chicago

Died: September 25, 2020; Rockford

DIXON – William "Willie" Bernard Jackson, 60, of Dixon, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He worked for Dixon Direct and Northridge Real Estate for 8 years prior to his passing.

Willie was born May 24, 1960, in Chicago, IL, the son of Willie and Valeria (Robinson) Jackson Sr. He married Donna Jackson on July 16, 1993, in Whiteside County. He was a member of The Worship Center in Dixon. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

William is survived by his wife, Donna Jackson of Dixon; father, Willie Jackson, Sr. of MN; two daughters, Valeria Black of Sterling, IL, and Tanoka Freeman of Chicago, IL; two sons, Jamal Chattic of Sterling, IL, and Jerall Chattic of Rock Falls, IL; brother, Steve Jackson of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Bridget Honey, Valery Taylor both of Chicago; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his mother, Valeria Jackson; and brother, Willie Jackson, Jr.

Mask and social distancing requirements will be followed. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, followed by a private funeral service with Rev. Michael Cole and Rev. Gary Sorrells co-officiating. Cremation rites will follow the services.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved