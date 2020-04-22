Sauk Valley News Obituaries
McDonald-Allen-Grennan Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
William F. Byar

William F. Byar Obituary
William F. Byar

Born: June 4, 1927; Peoria

Died: April 19, 2020; Sterling

STERLING –William F. Byar, 92 of Sterling died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born on June 4, 1927 in Peoria, IL the son of William M. and Elvera (Wergin) Byar. He married Geraldine Springer on June 6, 1953 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Burlington, IA. A graduate of both Augustana College and Bradley University, he was an educator for 40 years, working at three high schools in the Peoria area and at Sauk Valley Community College as a history instructor. He finished his career in education as the Associate Director of Admissions at Eureka College. Bill was a charter faculty member of two institutions, Richwoods Community High School and Sauk Valley Community College in 1966. During his years of teaching, he was a member and officer of many history and social studies organizations on the local, state and national levels, such as Board of Directors of the Illinois and Peoria Historical Society and as a three term President of the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society.

He served in the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre and was a member of the Sterling American Legion. He was been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sterling since 1972, serving as two term President and three term Secretary. After his retirement from education, he was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling and heavily involved in community service work with the Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army and the Local P.A.D.S. (homeless shelter).

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine; his daughter, Lisa (Frans) Rechkemmer of Sterling; two sons: Jon Byar of Sterling and Eric (Kathleen) Byar of Manhattan, IL; four grandchildren: Erika (Brad) Smith, Kelleryn (Brett) Rauzi, William R. Byar and Meredith Byar; great grandchildren: Mason Smith, Elizabeth Rauzi and Rosalie Rauzi; his brother Larry (Karen) Byar of Pensacola, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dewey.

At his request, he has donated his body to Mayo Hospital Research and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling or to Sauk Valley Community College.
