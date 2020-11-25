1/1
William G. Pratt
William G. Pratt

Born: May 19, 1928; Chicago

Died: November 21, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – William G. Pratt, 92, of Sterling died at home Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by family.

William was born May 19, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Albert J. and Lena (Strike) Pratt. He married MaryLou Sisson on November 27, 1948 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on October 23, 1998.

Survivors include one son, John (Rose Mary) Pratt of Sterling; one daughter, Theresa (Teri) Pratt-Cantrell of Port Saint Lucie FL; one brother, Ronald (Jan) Pratt of Denver CO; five grandchildren, Kari (Barry) Schaver, Kelly (Anthony) Ritchie, Jamie Pratt, Jonathan Pratt, and Nicolaus (Casey) Cantrell; and nine great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, MaryLou; a son, James Allen Pratt; and a sister, Florence Schrader.

Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place at Oak Knoll Memorial Park at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation have assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
