William J. 'Bill' Apple

Born: March 17, 1942

Died: September 15, 2020

AMBOY – William J. "Bill" Apple, 78, of Amboy died Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020.

He was born March 17, 1942 in Amboy, IL. the son of Charles and Mildred (Bushman) Apple. He was an Ewectrician with IBEW Local 364 until his retirement in 2004, 20 years of which he spent at the Byron Nuclear Station.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Amboy American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Fr. Boland Assemble of the 4th Degree. He was also a member of the Amboy School Board for 20 years from 1985 to 2005. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He always enjoyed bicycling, gardening, and his daily coffee with friends at the Amboy Family Restaurant.

Bill married Sharon Seloover Fahs in Amboy on Sept. 19, 1975. He was preceded in death by his wife on Nov 13, 2003; his parents; one brother, Donald Apple; and one sister, Betty Eichelberger.

Bill is survived by his children, Susan (Nick) Vaessen of West Brooklyn, Patrick (Jenny McCoy) Apple of Amboy, Tammy (Mark) Henkel of Sublette, Lori (Mike) Schultz of Byron; 10 grandchildren, Trevor and Tyrah Vaessen, Ashley and Hannah McCoy, Chad, Derek, and Austin Henkel, Lyndsey (Peter) Hodapp, and Nick and Ben Schultz. He is also survived by three sisters, Eileen Linton of Rock Falls, Rita Clifton of Sterling, Doris (Leonard) Amesquita of Rock Falls; three brothers, David (Doris) Apple of Rock Falls, Robert (Betty) Apple of Tampico, and Gene (Jane) Apple of Morrison; and many neices and nephews.

Public visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy. Face coverings are required. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow with Rev John Gow officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Memorials have been established.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 18, 2020.
