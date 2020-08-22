1/1
William J. Gartner
William J. Gartner

Born: March 2, 1942

Died: August 1, 2020

PHOENIX, Arizona – It is with heavy hearts that the family of William Joseph Gartner, 78, of Phoenix, AZ announces his passing Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Born in Rock Falls, IL on March 2, 1942 to Leonard and Dorothy (Little), Will graduated in 1959 from Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, IL and Lewis University in Lockport, IL in 1963 with a BS in chemistry and physics.

Will is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jennifer (Farrell); daughters, Katie Custodio (Larry) of Basalt, CO; Kim of Scottsdale, AZ; Andrea Black of Mesa, AZ; Greer of Phoenix, AZ; son, Ben of Phoenix, AZ; and his grandchildren, Gunnar Black, Kody Black, Kelsey Black, Carmen Custodio and Lauren Custodio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Susan (Nicol) of Sterling, IL; and brothers, Jim of Chicago, IL and Thom of Rockford, IL.

We remember Will as an educator, avid golfer, voracious reader, movie fan and fisherman. We will miss his fun-loving nature, sense of humor, keen intelligence, kind personality and sense of curiosity.

In his memory, please consider a donation to Montessori Academy William J. Gartner Science Fair at 6050 N. Invergordon Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 (480-945-1145).


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 22, 2020.
