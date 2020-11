William K. SchraderBorn: September 3, 1929; SterlingDied: November 13, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – William K. Schrader, age 91, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Citadel Care Center in Sterling.William was born on September 3, 1929 in Sterling the son of Carl W. and Nina Mae (Reecher) Schrader. He married Dorothy Bauser on February 17, 1981 in Las Vegas, Nev. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2011. William was employed at Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling for 27 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.Survivors include several stepchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com