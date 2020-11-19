William L. Sharer
Born: October 17, 1929
Died: November 15, 2020
STERLING – Bill Sharer and his high school sweetheart proved the old adage that in marriage, two become one is such a powerful force, only his death at age 91 on November 15, 2020 could bring it to an end.
William Lee Sharer married Shirley Mae (Goodell) on Dec. 9, 1949 at Leon United Methodist Church in rural Prophetstown. Their 70-year union wrapped four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren in a blanket of love.
At family gatherings, Bill loved teasing grandchildren by stealing food off their plates. The tables were turned every April Fool's Day when Shirley baked string into Bill's pancakes. He enjoyed family get togethers while eating Ripp's chicken in Ladd.
Bill was a dependable family man known for his even-keeled personality. He set an example of how to prepare for every stage of life. Despite the physical challenges of aging, he was never apart from his wife. After graduating from Prophetstown High School in 1947, Bill prepared Massey-Harris tractors for sale. Decades later, he restored one of the tractors he'd set up. He served 2 years in the Army as a tank mechanic in Illishein, West Germany.
Bill worked for 30 years as a Buick mechanic for Gentz Sales & Service in Prophetstown. His loyalty to the Buick brand could be seen in his driveway and the driveways of family members. He later became co-owner of Prophetstown Auto Body for 15 years.
Bill's hobbies included restoring and showing vintage cars and tractors. He was an avid snowmobiler, making weeklong trips to Wisconsin even into his 70s. He enjoyed going on antique tractor rides and watching auto racing on TV.
Bill spent many hours transporting his children to extracurricular activities. His mechanical skills kept their cars in working order. He also spent time gardening, mowing, plowing snow and sipping cappuccino on his 40-acre farmstead on Perkins Road in rural Prophetstown from 1959 to 2013.
Bill was born October 17, 1929 to Ethel Lucille (Grau) and Miles Irving Sharer. Miles Sharer died of appendicitis at age 27 in 1932 when Bill was 3. Raymond Lindskog became Bill's stepfather on February 11, 1937.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one sibling, Robert Sharer; brother-in-law, Gail Goodell; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Robert) Sharer; and daughter-in-law Kris (Rollie) Sharer.
Survivors include his daughter, Glenda (Keith Clouatre) Sharer-Clouatre of San Pedro, Belize, and sons Randy (Marie Bosche') Sharer of Normal, Illinois, Rollie Sharer of Avon, Ohio, and Rory Sharer of Rockford, Illinois. Surviving grandchildren are Benjamin (Anya) Ward, Ashley (Blake Brown) Sharer, Molly (Chris Barbee) Sharer-Barbee, Amanda (Chris) Ramsey, Emmary (Adam) Horrocks, Will Sharer, Kamryn Sharer and Kaylin (Ben) Carlson. Surviving great-grandchildren are Madison and Sydney Kate Ward, Frannie Brown, Owen and Isla Mae Ramsey, Evelyn Barbee and Isaac and Barrett Carlson. Also surviving are his brother, Eddie (Audrey) Lindskog; sisters-in-law, Janet Goodell and June Sharer; nieces, Kris (Lynn) Miller, Diane (Kevin) Baker and Rebecca (Sharer) Sedols; and nephews, Brad Lindskog, Keith Sharer, David (Casey) Goodell and Robert K. (Mary Ann) Sharer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no pubic visitation. Private funeral services are pending. A private interment will be at Leon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Antique Engine & Tractor Association.
To send online condolences, go to www.bosmagibson.com