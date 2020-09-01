1/1
William S. Milby
1960 - 2020
William S. Milby

Born: March 3, 1960; Sterling

Died: August 27, 2020; Chicago

ROCK FALLS – It is with great sadness the family of Bill Milby had to say goodbye to him on Thursday, August 27, 2020 as he left the earth for eternal life with God and all of his family and friends that preceded him. He died at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago from complications of renal cancer.

He was born on March 3, 1960 in Sterling, the son of Elmer and Gladys "Leta" (Skaggs) Milby; and was a 1978 graduate of Rock Falls High School where he excelled in tennis. He married Kathleen "Kathy" (Arduini) Mechanca on May 20, 1994 in Rock Falls. Bill was able to achieve his childhood dream of becoming a fire fighter, when he joined the Rock Falls Fire Department achieving the rank of Deputy Chief in 2013. He retired in 2018 after more than 30 years of service. His civic duty did not end at being a fire fighter. He was elected to the Whiteside County Board in 2006 and served on many committees. At the time of his death, he served as chairperson of the Judiciary and Wage and Salary Committees. Bill found great joy in hunting and fishing and shared that joy with some of his best friends; too many to mention, but they know who they are.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Amber (Phillip) Peugh, Angela (Pat) Dunagan, Mariel (Kody) Kester , Mariah Menchaca and Vicente (Bonnie) Menchaca; his mother Leta Milby; his sister, Connie Carter; his "special brother," Larry Park; his aunt Joyce (Earl) Devers; several brothers and sisters-in-law; his mother-in-law, Arlene Arduini; 13 grandchildren, with another one due in January 2021; and one great-grandchild due in February 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; his daughter, Brianna Menchaca; his great-granddaughter, Brealynn Menchaca; his grandparents, Leonard (Minnie) Skaggs and William (Floy) Milby; and his father-in-law, Tony Arduini.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time to attend on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The funeral services will follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the R.B. & W. Riverfront Ampitheater Park with fire department chaplains, the Reverend Brian Tribley and the Reverend Roger Carlson co-officiating. The service will be concluded by the ceremonial ringing of the bell by the fire department honor guard.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Falls Fire Department or the Rock River Hospice & Home.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
SEP
3
Service
10:00 AM
R.B.& W. Riverfront Ampatheater park
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
8 entries
August 31, 2020
Kathy and family, it saddens me to hear Bill has passed. He was such a kind and caring man and will be missed by so many. In the days ahead I pray you will be able to find comfort in the love of our Savior and your family and friends. Bill did so many nice things for so many people, my family included. Bill came to my father's house one evening during a blizzard and helped his wife get the garage door down because it had frozen on its track and my Dad was in hospital. That was Bill being Bill. Please know you and your family are in my family's thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Lindsley-Means
Friend
August 30, 2020
Kathy, it was tough to hear of Bill's passing. I have been thinking of the fun times we had back in the day.Wishing you and the family the best during this time. God bless!
Jess Lopez
Classmate
August 30, 2020
Cathy,so sorry to hear this news. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time.
Nancy Seyller
Coworker
August 30, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with Arlene at Belscots.
Jeannette Lewis/Bell (Joslin)
Friend
August 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Kathy and all her family. Bill was a kind soul in all the years I have known him coming in at the bank. Hugs to you at this time
Cherie Leopard Johnson
Friend
August 30, 2020
August 30, 2020
Bill was not only a great fireman but an awesome man and gentleman. We were coworkers' across the driveway and when he sat in front of my desk I knew it would be a good conversation and it would be beneficial to someone. I always respected you Bill, your work ethic and the goodness in your heart. You will be missed by many and thought of in the highest regard by me.
Julie sutton
Coworker
August 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this. May you rest in peace Bill. Fly with the Angels. Sorry for your family, Thought and prayers to them.
Emily Darby-Brandon
Family
