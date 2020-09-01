William S. Milby



Born: March 3, 1960; Sterling



Died: August 27, 2020; Chicago



ROCK FALLS – It is with great sadness the family of Bill Milby had to say goodbye to him on Thursday, August 27, 2020 as he left the earth for eternal life with God and all of his family and friends that preceded him. He died at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago from complications of renal cancer.



He was born on March 3, 1960 in Sterling, the son of Elmer and Gladys "Leta" (Skaggs) Milby; and was a 1978 graduate of Rock Falls High School where he excelled in tennis. He married Kathleen "Kathy" (Arduini) Mechanca on May 20, 1994 in Rock Falls. Bill was able to achieve his childhood dream of becoming a fire fighter, when he joined the Rock Falls Fire Department achieving the rank of Deputy Chief in 2013. He retired in 2018 after more than 30 years of service. His civic duty did not end at being a fire fighter. He was elected to the Whiteside County Board in 2006 and served on many committees. At the time of his death, he served as chairperson of the Judiciary and Wage and Salary Committees. Bill found great joy in hunting and fishing and shared that joy with some of his best friends; too many to mention, but they know who they are.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Amber (Phillip) Peugh, Angela (Pat) Dunagan, Mariel (Kody) Kester , Mariah Menchaca and Vicente (Bonnie) Menchaca; his mother Leta Milby; his sister, Connie Carter; his "special brother," Larry Park; his aunt Joyce (Earl) Devers; several brothers and sisters-in-law; his mother-in-law, Arlene Arduini; 13 grandchildren, with another one due in January 2021; and one great-grandchild due in February 2021.



He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; his daughter, Brianna Menchaca; his great-granddaughter, Brealynn Menchaca; his grandparents, Leonard (Minnie) Skaggs and William (Floy) Milby; and his father-in-law, Tony Arduini.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time to attend on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The funeral services will follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the R.B. & W. Riverfront Ampitheater Park with fire department chaplains, the Reverend Brian Tribley and the Reverend Roger Carlson co-officiating. The service will be concluded by the ceremonial ringing of the bell by the fire department honor guard.



Memorials may be made to the Rock Falls Fire Department or the Rock River Hospice & Home.





