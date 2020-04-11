|
|
William J. 'Bill' Tonkin
Born: May 16, 1947; Ironwood, Michigan
Died: April 3, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. – William J. Tonkin, Bill, 72, of Greensboro, North Carolina, succumbed to cancer on the evening of April 3, 2020.
Bill was born May 16, 1947 in Ironwood, Michigan, to Bill and Margie (Jeffery) Tonkin; he was the oldest of 3 children. Bill grew up in Sterling, IL, and attended Washington Grade School, Sterling Junior High School, and graduated from Sterling High School in 1965. Bill graduated from Illinois State University, and later earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
In 1973, Bill began his career in the credit department at Blue Bell/Wrangler in Greensboro, which later took he and his family to live and work in Belgium, where they made many lifetime friends. After Blue Bell, Bill worked at Levolor Blinds, Guilford Mills, Cone Mills, International Textile Group, and Frontier Spinning before retiring.
Bill often spoke fondly of growing up in Sterling, including Babe Ruth Baseball League, Emerald Hill Swim Club, and All-State Tennis Champ. The Tonkin Family were active members of the First Presbyterian Church where Bill sang under his father's direction in the church choir.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling aboard with his wife, spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, riding bikes on Hilton Head Island, volunteering at SCORE, puzzles, and reading. He was an active member of Southern Textile Group and Piedmont Credit Club.
Bill is survived by his wife Lennie, of 48 years, son Bill Tonkin, daughter Brooke Tonkin, grandchildren Jack and Emmie, brother Robert "Bob" Tonkin, sister Elizabeth "Beth" (Tonkin) Kiefer. Bill was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Funeral services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sterling Schools Foundation, PO Box 1046, Sterling, IL 61081 or the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 450 West Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27599.
Forbis and Dick Guilford is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at forbisanddick.com