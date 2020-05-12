Wilma J. Hoogheem
Died: May 8, 2020; Clinton, Iowa
FULTON – Wilma J. Hoogheem, 92, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Fulton, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Prairie Hills of Clinton in Clinton, Iowa.
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton handled arrangements.
Died: May 8, 2020; Clinton, Iowa
FULTON – Wilma J. Hoogheem, 92, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Fulton, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Prairie Hills of Clinton in Clinton, Iowa.
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton handled arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.