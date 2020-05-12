Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilma J. Hoogheem



Died: May 8, 2020; Clinton, Iowa



FULTON – Wilma J. Hoogheem, 92, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Fulton, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Prairie Hills of Clinton in Clinton, Iowa.



Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton handled arrangements.





