Xavier A. McGlown

Born: October 5, 1994

Died: September 10, 2020

DIXON – Xavier A. McGlown, 25, of Dixon, died Wednesday, September 10, 2020.

Xavier was born October 5, 1994 in Dixon, the son of Keith and Heidi (Pritchard) McGlown.

Survivors include his parents, Leslie McGlown of Davenport, Keith (Heidi) McGlown of Dixon; his girlfriend, Sierra Conley of Iowa; two daughters, Avah and Breea McGlown; six brothers, Marquell Addison of Sterling, Xander McGlown of Dixon, Kenny McGlown of Dixon, Preston Gabelhausen of Chicago, Elijah McGlown of Dixon, Dentrell McGlown of Dixon; three sisters, Shalamar Taylor of Davenport, Shakia McGlown of Dixon, Kyarra McGlown of Dixon; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Pritchard.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, with Debra Hines, officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon. Face masks will be required and please adhere to social distancing.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 12, 2020.
