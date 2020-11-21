Yetta R. Todd
Born: August 3, 1920; Morrison
Died: November 18, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Yetta Roana Todd, age 100 of Morrison, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home in Morrison.
Yetta was born on August 3, 1920 in Morrison, the daughter of Frank Glenn and Ethel Grace (Fellows) Lyon. She married Warren Smith. Sr on August 21, 1938 in Morrison; he preceded her in death on September 9, 1954. She then married Lyle Frank on December 10, 1960 in Rock Falls; he preceded her in death on April 16, 1977. She married Talmage Irvine Todd on April 7, 1989 in Clinton, IA; he preceded her in death on December 17, 1997. Yetta was a 70-plus year member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Sterling and taught Sunday school for many years there. She was a member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 Aux., a member of the VFW Post 5418 Aux., Lee/Whiteside Salon #670 and a member of 8/40.
Survivors include two sons, Warren (Ann) Smith, Jr of Herscher, IL and Larry (Kathy) Smith of Lyndon; eight grandchildren, Paula (Danny) Ekstrom, Kathy Ryan, Warren (Verlene) Smith, III, Roger (Danielle) Smith, Carol Jean Clary, James Todd, Eric Todd and Amy; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands; parents; one daughter, Sue Todd; seven sisters, Adelaide Earl, Edith Kelch, Ethel Villasana, Inez Betts, Ena Rynearson, Anna Betts and Catherine Mae Dean; and two brothers, Forrest "Bud" Lyon and Lynn Lyon.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling, 505 1st Avenue. Funeral service will follow at Noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
