Youn Hae Kim
Born: March 9, 1943
Died: October 14, 2020
STERLING – Youn H. Kim, 77, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, IL.
Youn was born in Seoul, Korea, the daughter of Joung Jun Lee and Bong Youn Woo Lee. She graduated from Sorabol University of Arts in Seoul. She married Kap C. Kim on April 29, 1967 in Grosse Point, MI.
Youn had a lifelong love of the arts. Some of her favorite interests were cooking, gardening, sewing, and oil painting. She enjoyed watching classic films and musicals, and listening to classics of pop and country music. She loved and cared for her family very much. She was known for her grace, kindness, spirit, and strong will
She is survived by her husband, Kap C. Kim of Sterling, IL; son, David Kim of Sterling, IL; daughter, Susan Kim of Sterling, IL; brother, Hung Su Lee of Seoul, Korea; sisters, Youn K. Lee Sohn of Las Vegas, NV, and Youn Hee Lee of Seoul, Korea.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joung Jun Lee and Bong Youn Woo Lee; daughter, Alice Kim; and brother, Kap Su Lee.
Special thanks to everyone for their care over the years at CGH Medical Center, DaVita Whiteside Dialysis, Tortoise Transport, Renal Nephrology Associates, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Genesis Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital, Gaffey Home Nursing, and Rock River Hospice & Home.
Private family arrangements have been made with McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling, IL, and Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL.
