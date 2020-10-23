1/1
Youn Hae Kim
1943 - 2020
Youn Hae Kim

Born: March 9, 1943

Died: October 14, 2020

STERLING – Youn H. Kim, 77, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, IL.

Youn was born in Seoul, Korea, the daughter of Joung Jun Lee and Bong Youn Woo Lee. She graduated from Sorabol University of Arts in Seoul. She married Kap C. Kim on April 29, 1967 in Grosse Point, MI.

Youn had a lifelong love of the arts. Some of her favorite interests were cooking, gardening, sewing, and oil painting. She enjoyed watching classic films and musicals, and listening to classics of pop and country music. She loved and cared for her family very much. She was known for her grace, kindness, spirit, and strong will

 She is survived by her husband, Kap C. Kim of Sterling, IL; son, David Kim of Sterling, IL; daughter, Susan Kim of Sterling, IL; brother, Hung Su Lee of Seoul, Korea; sisters, Youn K. Lee Sohn of Las Vegas, NV, and Youn Hee Lee of Seoul, Korea.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joung Jun Lee and Bong Youn Woo Lee; daughter, Alice Kim; and brother, Kap Su Lee.

Special thanks to everyone for their care over the years at CGH Medical Center, DaVita Whiteside Dialysis, Tortoise Transport, Renal Nephrology Associates, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Genesis Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital, Gaffey Home Nursing, and Rock River Hospice & Home.

Private family arrangements have been made with McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling, IL, and Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
