Zulma M. Rote Coville
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zulma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zulma M. "Babe" Rote Coville

Born: May 21, 1932; Yorktown Township

Died: June 19, 2020; Walnut

WALNUT – Zulma M. "Babe" Rote Coville, age 88, died Friday, June 19, 2020 due to complications from a car accident in February.

Babe was born on May 21, 1932, in Yorktown Township, the daughter of August and Florence (Becker) DeWaele. She married Lowell Rote on April 21, 1951, in Walnut. He died on April 6, 2008. Babe later married Max Coville on March 30, 2016. He died February 1, 2019. Babe was employed as a Bus Driver with the Walnut and Bureau Valley School District for 25 years. She also worked at the Villager Shop and Lundstrom Florists in Walnut. Babe was a member of the First Christian Church in Walnut and the Walnut American Legion Auxillary.

Survivors include one daughter, Caryl (Mike) Dimmig of Walnut; two sons, Duaine (Debra) Rote of Morrison, and Ronald Rote of Princeton; one sister, Anna (Herb) Fridge of Walnut; sister-in-law, Ellen DeWaele of Walnut; three grandchildren, Jason Rote, Angie (Brett) Flannery, and Daniel (Jessica) Dimmig; three great-grandchildren, Evan Flannery, Gannon Dimmig, and Taylor Dimmig; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; one sister; and one great-granddaughter.

Private family services were held at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut followed by burial at the Walnut Cemetery. Memorials established to the First Christian Church of Walnut, Gateway Services, and Walnut Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved