Richmond Hill - A. Louise Munson Alma Louise Relyea Munson passed away peacefully July 7, 2019, in Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Born in Jacksonville, Arkansas, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Debra R. Fox (Pete); her son, C. Michael Relyea; her granddaughters, Leigh-Alyson Zingaro (Joe) and Christina Hale (Andy); her great-granddaughters, Emma-Kate Zingaro, Ella-Grace Zingaro and Josie Hale; and her brother, William Phelps.
Louise will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband, Colonel (Dr.) William V. Relyea, United States Air Force, (Ret.).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to 2019 Fisher House™ Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Munson and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
