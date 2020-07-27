1/
Aaron Michael Ennis
1990 - 2020
Savannah, Georgia
Aaron Michael Ennis, 30, of Savannah, Georgia died Sunday July 26, 2020. He was born in Savannah and worked at Kay's Pizza. He was a beloved son, grandson and brother, well respected and the life of the party. He is survived by his parents, William Ennis and Lisa Yeomans; brother, Brandon Ennis; sister, Kayla Vasquez and brother in law Juan C Vasquez; grandparents, Raiford and Neva Ennis, Mary and Eddie Olive; great grandmother, Nell Tuten; Nephew"s Maddox, Jayden, Elisio Vasquez Braiden and niece's KataLina Vasquez, Kendra, Renesmay : aunts and uncles. Donations are very much appreciated and can be sent to Neva Ennis 1639 McKinnon Dr. Savannah, Georgia. 31404
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home-Garden City Chapel
Savannah Morning News
07/28/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
