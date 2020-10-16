1/
Abbey Saige Branton
Springfield
Abbey Saige Branton, 14, passed away on October 12, 2020 at Memorial Health.
Born on October 17, 2005 she was a freshman at Effingham County High School.
Survivors include her parents, Tonya Branton and Ron Kelton; sister, Alyson Alexis Branton; grandparents, Rebecca McQueen (David), Christopher Zipperer, George and Georgia Kelton, and Linda Scarborough; step-sister, Summer Kelton; step-brother, Ronnie Kelton, Jr., she will be missed by her cousins Mialey and Miles, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Abundant Life Church followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Faith Temple Church Cemetery near Newington.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
