Abram M. Applebaum
Savannah
Abram M. Applebaum, of the Jewish faith, died Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, at Candler Hospital.
He was born in Savannah on September 30, 1926 to Harry Applebaum and Leah Cooper Applebaum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry, and sisters Rebecca, Fannie, Sophie, and Esta.
Survivors include a son, Gary D. Applebaum; nephews Alan Asher, Howard Schulman, and Mark Halperin; niece Sharon Applebaum Hess, and many other great-nieces and nephews.
He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II; serving aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid in the Pacific. He worked as a radio announcer after attending the National Academy of Broadcasting and Television Workshop in New York City on the G.I. Bill. He worked for various radio stations, including W.D.A.R. and W.C.C.P. in Savannah. After leaving radio, he went back to sea as a member of the N.M.U., sailing from 1961 to 1968. After an accident aboard ship he became disabled for sea duty. He was a member of the A.N.A. for forty years, the American Legion Post #184 for thirty-eight years, and the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. for many years. Other organizations he belonged to were the A.I.N.A, S.P.M.C, and F.U.N. He enjoyed his hobbies and loved his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Steven B. Henkin.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
.
Savannah Morning News
