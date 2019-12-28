|
Ada Torrey
Newton, NC
Ada Sanders Page Torrey, 82, of Newton passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born October 15, 1937 in Chatham County, GA to the late William Carl Page Sr. and Ada Sanders Page. Ada was of the Episcopalian faith, a Guardian Ad Litem and volunteer grandmother with York Place. She loved painting, reading, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Page.
Those left to cherish her memory are; Sons: Jack Taylor and wife Laura of Budapest, Hungary, Douglas Taylor and wife Julissa of Nampa, ID, Eric Taylor and wife Ann of Nampa, ID, Daughter: Page Hollar and husband Joey of NC,
11 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Ada's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Torrey family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Torrey family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, NC, 828-465-2111
