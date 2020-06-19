Adell Ward Lavan
Savannah
Adell Ward Lavan, 102, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19,2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.