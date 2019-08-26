|
|
Savannah, GA - Mrs. Agatha Curley Morris Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Agatha Regis Curley Morris who transitioned on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence with her husband of sixty years Deacon Floyd Morris, Sr. by her side. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Christ Church Anglican located 2020 Bull St. at Bull St. Fr. Mark Robertson, Pastor. Viewing: 10 A.M.-6 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment: Laurel Grove Cemetery. Sign the guestbook and Order flowers using the links on our website: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com Savannah Morning News August 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 26, 2019