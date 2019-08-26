Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Anglican
2020 Bull St. at Bull St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agatha Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agatha Curley Morris


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agatha Curley Morris Obituary
Savannah, GA - Mrs. Agatha Curley Morris Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Agatha Regis Curley Morris who transitioned on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence with her husband of sixty years Deacon Floyd Morris, Sr. by her side. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Christ Church Anglican located 2020 Bull St. at Bull St. Fr. Mark Robertson, Pastor. Viewing: 10 A.M.-6 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment: Laurel Grove Cemetery. Sign the guestbook and Order flowers using the links on our website: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com Savannah Morning News August 26, 2019

logo


logo

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agatha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now