Aksel J.C. Anderson III
Bloomingdale, GA
Aksel J.C. Anderson III, 71, of Bloomingdale, GA passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 13 at 2pm in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
6/11/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.