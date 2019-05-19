Alan Dalton Barrow of Savannah, GA died Thursday, April 18, 2019 from natural causes at his home. He was born April 16, 1955 in Hampton, VA to his mother Ruth Dalton Barrow and the late Maylon W. Barrow.



Alan is survived by his daughter, Amanda, and her mother, Gale Barrow; mother, Ruth Dalton Barrow; two sisters and spouses, Glenna and Edward Magary and Alanna and Roy Dennis; two brothers and spouses, Samuel and Angie Barrow, and Jerry and Nina Barrow; his nephews, Paul Barrow, Jonathan Barrow, and Stephen Barrow, his nieces Laura (Jason) Donath, Stacey (Casey) Hill, and Melissa (Aaron) Allen; and the Donath and Hill children Zachariah Donath, Ashley Donath, Caleb Donath, Carrington Hill, and Adelise Hill. Special thanks to Glynn Richards and all family and friends who were of great help in supporting him over the past few years.



Alan graduated from Rutherford High School in Panama City, Florida and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. He later went on to obtain a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida. He worked for the U.S. Department of Defense at Fort Belvoir, VA, Fort Bragg, NC, and the Savannah District of the Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2016 with 40+ years of service. He was an avid scuba diver in his younger years, and he always loved his cats.



The memorial service will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alan's memory to the or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.



