Albert B. Hucks, age 94, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
Mr. Hucks lived most of his life in Savannah and Richmond Hill. Albert was raised at Bethesda in Savannah. He was a retired carpenter with Union Camp and a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in World War II. He was a member of Bryan Lodge 303 and served for years as Corps Sergeant Major at the Salvation Army. Albert loved woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his wife Emily Hucks; a son, Albert H. Hucks; and a granddaughter, Christina Williams.
Mr. Hucks is survived by his children, Donna Williams (Farys) of Rocky Ford, Debora Acorn (Richard) of Richmond Hill, Craig Hucks (Shirley) of Savannah, and David Hucks (Elizabeth) of Olive Branch, MS; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 23798, Savannah, GA 31403, the Masonic Home Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 4665, Macon, GA 31208, or to the Bethesda Academy, 9520 Ferguson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019