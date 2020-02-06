|
Albert Christopher Smith
Savannah, Georgia
Albert Christopher Smith, 55, passed away at his home February 4, 2020. He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Smith Jr. November 18, 1964. Albert was a member at St. James Catholic Church. He worked as the Operations Manager at Savannah Mall. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy G. Smith. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three daughters, Sarah Smith, Carly Smith, and Crystal Kouden (Walid); mother of Sarah and Carly, Tammy Smith; a brother, Jeffery Smith (Suzanne); three sisters, Suzanne Braddy (Glenn), Missy Davis (Robbie), and Therese Russell (Michael); a granddaughter, Kattalyna Kouden; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday February 9 from 4-5 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 5 PM. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
