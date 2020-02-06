Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Christopher Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Christopher Smith Obituary
Albert Christopher Smith
Savannah, Georgia
Albert Christopher Smith, 55, passed away at his home February 4, 2020. He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Smith Jr. November 18, 1964. Albert was a member at St. James Catholic Church. He worked as the Operations Manager at Savannah Mall. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy G. Smith. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three daughters, Sarah Smith, Carly Smith, and Crystal Kouden (Walid); mother of Sarah and Carly, Tammy Smith; a brother, Jeffery Smith (Suzanne); three sisters, Suzanne Braddy (Glenn), Missy Davis (Robbie), and Therese Russell (Michael); a granddaughter, Kattalyna Kouden; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday February 9 from 4-5 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 5 PM. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
2/7/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -