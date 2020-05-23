|
Attorney Albert Newell Remler
Savannah, GA
Attorney Albert Newell Remler, long-time Savannah attorney, patriarch of his large and loving family, passed away from natural causes on May 19, 2020, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice. There will be celebration of Al's life in Savannah at a later date. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
