Attorney Albert Newell Remler
Savannah, GA
Attorney Albert Newell Remler, long-time Savannah attorney, patriarch of his large and loving family, passed away from natural causes on May 19, 2020, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice. There will be celebration of Al's life in Savannah at a later date. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Savannah Morning News
May 24, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
