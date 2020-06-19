Albertha Perry
Sylvania , GA
Ms. Albertha Perry, 73, entered eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home, Inc.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.