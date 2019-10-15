Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Alene Mack Paul

Alene Mack Paul Obituary
Alene Mack Paul
Bloomingdale/Pooler, GA
Ms. Alene Mack Paul, 91, who spent most of her life between Bloomingdale and Pooler, went to be at home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Cobbtown, GA to the late James Dolphus & Bertie Lee Barrs Mack. She was a hard-working homemaker, enjoyed baking and gardening, and was a very gifted embroider.
Survivors include her children, Jane Helmey (Arnold), Peggy P. Anaya (Justo), Jack L. Paul (Wanda) and Donna P. Polk (Charlie); grandchildren, Frances White, Blaine Anaya, Josh Paul, Emily Paul, Jennifer Paul, Jenna Clemens and Anna Bockman; six great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Carolyn Mack; several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Thursday, October 17th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at the First Baptist Church of Collins Cemetery located at 412 Church Street in Collins. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/16/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
