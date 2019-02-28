Home

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
Alethia Truell Battey


1953 - 2019
Alethia Truell Battey Obituary
Alethia Truell Battey 65, of Savannah, passed on Saturday, February 23rd at Hospice Savannah.

She is survived by her husband, Oscar Battey; her daughter, Peron "Rhonda" Scott; her son, Orinthus "Poppy" Battey; three sisters: Barbara King of Miami, Florida, Lynn Truell and Andrea Kennedy, both of Savannah; eight grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Visitation: 6 pm-8pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Second St. Luke. Funeral: 2 pm March 2, 2019 at Jonesville Baptist Church. Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 28, 2019
