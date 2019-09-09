|
|
Guyton - Alexander (Bubba) Shiell, Jr. Mr. Alexander (Bubba) Shiell Jr. passed away on September 7th, 2019 at his home in Guyton, Ga after an extended and courageous battle with throat cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and four children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander G. Shiell Sr. and Vera Strickland Shiell of Savannah; and his sister Jean Shiell Thigpen of Prattville, Alabama.
Surviving Mr. Shiell are his wife of 48 years Sandra Kay Shiell; his daughter Angela Shiell Caldwell (Bubba) of Tybee Island; his sons James Warren Shiell (Paul) of Warren, OH, Jason Alexander Shiell (Morgan) Rincon, and Kevin Michael Shiell of Wilton Manors, FL; and his brother E. Michael Shiell of Springfield. He is also survived by his grandchildren Robbie (Stephanie) of Guyton, Corey (Brittany) of Rincon, Lacey (Zac) of Savannah, Maddox, and Porter; his great-grandchildren Abigayle, Grayson, Saylor Rae, Lylli Jo, and Asher; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Shiell was born on June 19th, 1947 in Savannah Georgia. He graduated from Savannah Christian Preparatory School in 1965, served in the Air National Guard, was a member of Local Union 188 (where he taught) and retired from Georgia Power. He and his wife lived and raised their children in Savannah, Georgia until they moved to Guyton, Ga in 2005.
Mr. Shiell was known as an avid outdoorsman with several hobbies including hunting, fishing, shrimping, coaching little league baseball, and as a Director of the USSSA Softball League. He loved being around other people, volunteered as a Bell Ringer for The Salvation Army, had a passion for helping and inspiring others, and supported several people with drug/alcohol abuse and addiction matters. He was known by everyone for his sense of humor as well as his love and devotion to his family. He was larger than life, full of laughter and love, and a teller of entertaining stories, which he enjoyed exaggerating.
Mr. Shiell was an active member of Ardsley Park Baptist Church of Savannah where he sang in the choir and served as a Deacon for several years, as well as being a leader in the RA Youth Program and leading several camping trips. Upon his move to Guyton, he became a member of Band of Brothers, and he and his wife joined the First Baptist Church of Rincon where he served the Lord until his death.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Rincon.
Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 7546421 Savannah Morning News September 9, 2019
