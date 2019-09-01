|
Savannah - Alfred L. Wassner, Sr. Alfred Ludwig Wassner, Sr., 84, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Sara Crosby Wassner, died Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019, at his home.
Born in Nurnberg, Germany, he was a son of the late William Carr and the late Eva Marie Beierlein Carr. Alfred was of the Christian faith. He was a United States Army veteran. Alfred retired as a Conductor with Norfolk Southern Railroad after 41 years, where he was known as "Willie" to his railroad family. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Alfred was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, who always cared about others before himself.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Marie Wassner Wallace, and a great-granddaughter, Amber Marie Wallace.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sara Crosby Wassner of Savannah; one daughter, Susan W. Purser of Midway; three sons, Richard Wassner of Atlanta, the Reverend Dr. William J. Wassner (Lisa), of Indiana, and Alfred Wassner, Jr. (Sara) of Savannah; ten grandchildren, Eric Wallace, Tommy Wallace, Michael Purser, David Purser (Sally), Shaylan Wassner, Austin Wassner, Alex Wassner, Jonathan Wassner (Kelly), Joel Wassner and Jeremy Wassner (Kelley); nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Carr of Connecticut and Gerhard Wassner (Irma) of Texas; his brother-in-law, Bobby Crosby of Griffin, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 o'clock Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. William J. Wassner. Private interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances: Shriners Healthcare for Children - Florida - 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612-9411.
Savannah Morning News September 1, 2019
