Sidney A. Jones & Campbell Funeral Services
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
912-234-7226
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Davis Ark Baptist Church
1220 Sherman Ave
Savannah, GA
Alfred Levone Newkirk Obituary
Alfred Levone Newkirk was born on April 9, 1953 in Savannah, GA to the late Rev. Isaac Newkirk, II and Alice Davis Newkirk. He was one of five children and attended Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. He graduate from Sophronia Tompkins High School in 1971.

Alfred was a friend to all who knew him. He was a resident at Westview Nursing & Rehab Center (Pruitt Health Seaside) later due to his health. The Lord called Alfred home early Tuesday morning on June 18, 2019 a Memorial Health University Medical Center.

He leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Alice Davis Newkirk, four brothers, Isaac Newkirk, III of Atlanta, GA, Dea. Jesse (Brenda) Newkirk of Savannah, GA, Johnny Newkirk of Atlanta, GA, Willie Newkirk of Valdosta, GA, five nephews, nieces, Jesse Newkirk, Jr. Tiffany Newkirk, Isaac Newkirk, III, Brittany Newkirk and Mariah Newkirk, aunts, Rose Davis and Ollie Lester of Mobile, AL, Margaret Davis of Rochester, NY, Barbara Jean Washington of Ft. Worth, TX, cousins, Clara Gardner, Naomi Jefferson, Elizabeth Townsend all of New York, NY, Leighton Reed of Savannah, GA, one Godbrother, Rev. Randy Williams and a host of other relatives and friends including her faith Christian sister, Missionary Martha Tillman.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 22, 2019
