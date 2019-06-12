|
|
Alfred Vaughn, 89, of Savannah, died Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 at Hospice of Savannah.He was born in Emanuel County, Ga and was a veteran of WW II, having served in the U.S. Army. He also served in the National Guard from 1953-1956.He was retired from Union Camp Paper Corporation, after 40 years of service, as Head Shift Clerk.He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, formerly Burkhalter Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and the Seasoned Citizens.He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Mary Evelyn Fountain Vaughn.He is survived by a daughter, Judy Vaughn Lloyd, of Americus, Ga; son, Greg Vaughn (Janice), of Savannah, Ga; a sister, Emily Clark of Richmond Hill, Ga., 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.Funeral Services: 12 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Baptist Church, with interment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Remembrances: Crossroads Baptist Church or Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Ga 31406.Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 12, 2019