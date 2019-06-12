Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Vaughn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Vaughn Obituary
Alfred Vaughn, 89, of Savannah, died Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 at Hospice of Savannah.He was born in Emanuel County, Ga and was a veteran of WW II, having served in the U.S. Army. He also served in the National Guard from 1953-1956.He was retired from Union Camp Paper Corporation, after 40 years of service, as Head Shift Clerk.He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, formerly Burkhalter Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and the Seasoned Citizens.He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Mary Evelyn Fountain Vaughn.He is survived by a daughter, Judy Vaughn Lloyd, of Americus, Ga; son, Greg Vaughn (Janice), of Savannah, Ga; a sister, Emily Clark of Richmond Hill, Ga., 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.Funeral Services: 12 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Baptist Church, with interment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Remembrances: Crossroads Baptist Church or Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Ga 31406.Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now