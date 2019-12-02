|
Mrs. Alice B. Martin
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Alice B. Martin, age 58 entered the heavenly gate on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of Chatham County, but Alice B. Martin was the Queen of Braids on the eastside of Savannah located in Hazzard County as they call it.
She attended Chatham County Public School system and a graduate of K&J Cosmetology School in Savannah, Georgia in 2016. Alice B. Martin opened her own hair salon called Alice In Wonderland Hair Salon at her home. She was also employed at Days Inn and worked for Dorothy Iannone as a home caretaker for over 35 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Al Smith and sister, Sonya Burns.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband Albert Frances Martin; her two sons Shannon Shantel Bruce Burns and David Armon Burns; her two daughters Sharon Lawson and Aviance Burns-Lester; son-in-law Brian J. Lester; her three sisters Janice Delores Thompson, Gloria Jean Burns and Linda Mane Whitaker; her three brothers Michael Anthony Burns, Lorne Smith and Jeffrey Smith; sixteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and extended family Dorothy and Anthony Iannone and Kevin Grant.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
