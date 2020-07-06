Alice "Jean" Finley Giblin
Savannah
Alice "Jean" Finley Giblin was born on February 7th, 1924 in Janesville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing of St. Xavier College in Chicago and shortly after married Charles Giblin in 1946. They started their adventures in New Orleans, where their four children, Jim, Mary, Patty and Betsy were born. Over the decades, Jean was involved in every community she lived as a nurse, with various volunteer positions, and as a participant in the Catholic Church.
Jean is remembered by her children for teaching them that your glass is always half full, to be kind, to tell the truth and to share a gin and tonic with friends. She also modeled the importance and ability to laugh, play and seek adventure, and to attempt new things.
Her grandchildren remember that there was never a shortage of love nor fun at Gram's house. She helped to instill a love of games, teaching us to play mahjong, bunco, and rummy. There were many hours of fun and laughter spent learning and playing these games. In true Gram fashion there are certain foods we will always associate with her: meatballs, mashed potatoes, monkey bread, peanut M&M's and teddy grahams, to name a few. We grew up listening to her wild stories of dying her hair red in the '40s, buying 99 rolls of purple toilet paper, and sending all the neighborhood kids home with a parakeet in a brown paper bag after a neighbor died. We will think of Gram every time we play a game or drink a gin and tonic.
Jean is predeceased by her husband Charles Giblin, her son James Giblin, and her son-in-law Gene Allcott. She is survived by her daughters Mary Alice Allcott, Patty Giblin, Betsy Giblin, daughter-in-law Ann Giblin (James Giblin), and grandchildren Alice Agnew, Kevin Giblin, and Lucy Kohler.
She will be buried in the Catholic Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia and with a private service in the future.
To honor Jean the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity
, play a game with your family, and plan an adventure.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries