Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Alice Gertrude Tyler, 98,of Savannah, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Oct 10, 2019. God has taken another precious angel home. She retired from her nursing career in 1984. She leaves to cherish precious memories, a daughter, LaTrelle Harrison and (Porter), a son, Donald Tyler (Phyllis). Her children blessed her with 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Aside from her love for family she was an avid flower and animal lover. She was of the Pentecostal faith. We were truly blessed to have her as a wonderful Christian Mother and Grandmother. The family will receive friends, Monday, Oct 14, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, with Funeral Services to follow, with Dr. Julie Stanley Mack, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Flowers are welcome, but Memorials may also be given to Hospice Savannah, or .
Savannah Morning News
10/13/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
