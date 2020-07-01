1/
Alice J. Grissom
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Alice J. Grissom, 90, of Savannah, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Azalealand Nursing Home. She was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph R. & Rae Causey Jones, her husband, Bob Grissom, and her son, Chip Grissom. She was a homemaker, enjoyed camping, and being with her family. Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Campbell, Robin Cebada (Tony) and Suzanne; daughter-in-law, Nancy Grissom; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Grissom. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a service at this time. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
07/02/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
