Alice Smith
More Obituaries for Alice Smith
Alice K. Smith

Alice K. Smith Obituary
Mrs. Alice K. Smith, 95, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Smith is survived by two daughters, Ms. Marjorie Smith of Savannah, GA and Ms. Doris Smith of Waynesboro, GA; two sons, Mr. Byron Smith (Sheila) of Frederick, Maryland and Mr. Gregory Smith (Michelle) of South Jordan, Utah; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service for Ms. Alice K. Smith will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Connor's Temple Baptist Church, 509 W Gwinnett St, Savannah, GA 31401.

Interment: Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Statesboro, GA

Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 11, 2019
