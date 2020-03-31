|
Alice Louise Lofgren Staman
Savannah, GA
Alice Louise Staman passed away on the morning of March 30, 2020. She likely succumbed to the coronavirus and had been battling cancer for over 20 years. A tough, smart lady, she fought hard and had been cleverly evading death for quite some time. She was also funny, wise, great company, and a wonderful cook. Her Master's degrees where in French Literature (University of Illinois) and History (Old Dominion University.) Her life's work tended to focus on the academic and intellectual. She owned a small publishing company (Tiger Iron Press) and was a prolific author herself. Her many books include With the Stroke of a Pen, published by Random House, and Loosening Corsets, Home Grown Georgia Poems, Rupert and the Bag, and Restoring Lost Times – Savannah's Anna Colquitt Hunter, all published by Tiger Iron Press. She also published many other authors and made life-long friends in the process. During an earlier part of her career she was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of College Choice International and a researcher/scholar at the University of Missouri's Historical Society, during which time she claimed that an unusually large number of her clients asked for her services because they were convinced that they were somehow related to Jesse James. In fact, she made wonderful, lasting friends wherever she went.
Louise died too young and is survived by many people who loved her dearly, including her husband of over 52 years, Mike Staman and his sister Kathleen Van Pelt and her two sons Kirk and Eric; Louise and Mike's two daughters Laura and Karen Staman, of whom she was extremely proud; her two sons-in-law, who she thought were fabulous, Shannon Cotulla and Chris Pilione; three beloved grandchildren, Madeleine and Zach Pilione and Gracen Cotulla; her sister and brother-in-law, Fran and Don Eckert, and their three children, Erin, Gary, and Tom; along with her friends, of whom there are too many to count, who she loved and who loved her back. Louise is preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Lynne Schwartz Staman, and we are certain they are together and smiling down on us. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
