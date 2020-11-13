Alice Morgan CochranRinconAlice Morgan Cochran, 75, passed away November 12, 2020 at her residence.The Effingham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon where she retired from the Weekday Ministries in July after 42 years of service. She always put her children and grandchildren first.She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses Milton Morgan and Alice Elizabeth Hurst; her husband, William Wesley Cochran; and her brother-in-law, Terrell Hinely.Survivors include her daughters, Connie Hacker (John) and Caroline James (Douglas); grandchildren, Dawn Freeman (Chris), Charles James (Breana), Tucker Saylor (fiancée, Brooke), and Makayla James; siblings, Milton Morgan (Linda), Hazel Hinely, Marvin Morgan, and Helen Beasley (Chris); a number of nieces and nephews; and her dog, Bam Bam.Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rincon.Interment will follow in Turkey Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon Weekday Ministries, 201 E. 6th St., Rincon, GA 31326 or Kindred Hospice, 2280 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at